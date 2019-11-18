Sofia Rotaru going on a long trip from Ukraine: what do we know
People’s artist of the USSR, 72-year-old Ukrainian pop singer Sofia Rotaru, whose granddaughter posed for the Russian edition and talked about life, returned to Russia. This writes the KP.
“Fans of Sofia Rotaru happy and will come to concerts with participation of singers from different cities of Russia”, — notes the edition.
Tickets for “Song of the year” on December 7, left, and a sale is just not low cost options from 6 thousand rubles (about 2 thousand UAH).
In addition, the expected performance of Sofia Rotaru on December 14th, the festival “legends of retro FM”. Sofia Mikhailovna proposals for presentation at the new year corporate events in Moscow. The fee for the performance consists of two parts — the cost of transportation of the singer and her team from Ukraine to Russia, accommodation, as well as the concert itself. The fee for the office party this season — $ 50 — 60 thousand of Sofia Mikhailovna fans bored, so she is now considering several proposals.
Recall that last year, Sofia Rotaru has canceled a speech on “Song of the year”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, despite the machinations of hate and conflicting statements in the network of Sofia Rotaru always manages to please fans of the flowery kind.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter