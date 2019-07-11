Sofia Rotaru has made a gift to his Ukrainian fans
People’s artist of the USSR, the singer Sofia Rotaru on Tuesday, July 9, made a gift to his Ukrainian fans, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
Almost 10 years the singer did not give solo concerts in Ukraine, but the star was invited to be the headliner of the first day of the festival Atlas Weekend. Smiling and cheerful Sofia Mikhailovna appeared on stage in a black sparkly dress that complements the jacket.
The singer sang his immortal hits “Chervona Ruta”, “One guelder-rose”, “Lavender”, “I’ll call the planet with your name” and many others.
Note that in addition to Rotaru on the festival stage last night made a lot of Ukrainian celebrities. Among them MOZGI, NK, Alekseev, Pavel Zibrov, DZIDZIO and others.
This year the organizers made sure that everyone had the opportunity to have a good time and invited interpreters who accompanied the performances of all artists.