Sofia Rotaru has unveiled his “dear friend” in Russia
People’s artist of USSR Sofia Rotaru unexpectedly called composer Igor Krutoy with his “dear friend”, congratulating him on the anniversary in the program fall under the ban on entry to Ukraine of Andrey Malakhov “Hello Andrew!”.
The program was devoted to the musical contest “New wave” in Jurmala, which was organized by Cool. As you know, invited to a competition of stars and Sofia Rotaru, which has long period is not played in Russia because of the aggressive actions of this country against Ukraine.
Of course, during the discussion of the memorable moments of the “New wave” odious Russian TV presenter could not ask how Igor Krutoy finally managed to persuade Sofia Rotaru to participate in the concert.
Cool said that their friendship with the singer — about 45 years, so she went to meet him.
Then in touch with the Studio itself out of Sofia Rotaru and personally congratulated Igor Krutoy with the last anniversary. She turned to him, calling “a dear friend” and said many pleasant words to the born near Kirovograd Maestro.
“Nice to meet you! I was trying to remember when I met Igor and could not. I feel like I know him my entire adult life. He’s a wonderful man, he is a master of his craft, but most of all I appreciate his human qualities: kindness, understanding, support, friendship. Unfortunately, today these qualities are rare. Igor, happy anniversary, my dear friend! I heartily congratulate you on a wonderful date, with the anniversary. I wish you a sound health, happiness! Health and happiness to your family and friends! I wish you creative inspiration, happiness and creative longevity, new bright musical projects! With the holiday,” with all his heart and wished the singer.
He said is waiting for her in Russia with concerts.
“She went for a meeting. Today it is a little dangerous, but.”, — said the composer. He also called Sofia Rotaru “good woman”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, despite the difficult relations between Ukraine and Russia caused by the Russian aggression against our country, Sofia Rotaru decided to resume touring in the country-aggressor. This decision she took after a conversation with Igor Krutoy, who wrote for her the song “for the planet Solo with orchestra” and “White lilies”. And how Cool is the main organizer of the music festival “New wave” in Sochi, he also became the first platform where the artist appeared for the first time in nine months.
