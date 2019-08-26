Sofia Rotaru is Dating 39-year-old musician
Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru meets with Alexander Popov.
After the death of her husband Anatoly Evdokimenko in October 2002, Sofia Rotaru, it seems, forever abandoned intimate relationships with men. Since then, the popular performer is never noticed in the company of the opposite sex, but now the Russian media started talking about a new novel by 72-year-old said.
As it became known to journalists the Source, the actress is currently Dating 39-year-old Belarusian musician, and Alexander Popov, from the group of Turbomoda. He never hid his admiration for the legendary singer and not just in conversations with representatives of the media claimed that she’s the perfect woman.
“Sasha recently often travels to Kiev. He was lucky – he has a Belarusian passport, so to enter the territory of Ukraine it is free. There it morning, and night. And when he asked what to do in Kiev, just smiles in response,” commented an insider.