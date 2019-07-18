Sofia Rotaru pleased with the Network of rare family photos
July 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The singer posted family photos.
Sofia Rotaru often shares in her Instagram photos in which she is depicted with either son Ruslan, either with her granddaughter Sonya. However, the photo in which all family members posed together, appear to be a social media celebrity not so often. Therefore, a new series of pictures immediately attracted attention.
So, on new frames, which Rotaru shared the other day except for the singer captured her 48-year-old son, Ruslan, his wife Svetlana and 18-year-old granddaughter Sonia. The family supported the artist during a performance on the Atlas Weekend.