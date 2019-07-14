Sofia Rotaru pleased youthful appearance

Daughter-in-law of Sofia Rotaru Svetlana Evdokimenko has published in his microblog a family photo. The picture shows itself Svetlana, her husband Ruslan, mother-in-law Sofia Rotaru and daughter Sonia Evdokimenko, writes storinka.com.ua. Sofia Mikhailovna was dressed in a blue dress-a shirt and was holding a bouquet of flowers. Her granddaughter, Sonia, who also decided to become a singer posed in a sparkling dress which were tightly wrapped around her model figure.

София Ротару порадовала моложавой внешностью

Members noted that the rotary, which next month will celebrate his 72nd birthday, looks very young, almost the same age as his daughter-in-law. Fans showered the star family compliments.

