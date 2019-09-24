Sofia Rotaru spent the weekend in my favorite city of Portofino
Ukrainian pop singer and actress Sofia Rotaru on the page in Instagram has published some new photos, made in Italy. Last weekend, the singer spent in Portofino – one of the most favorite cities.
On the published pictures Sofia Rotaru imprinted on the landscape of the Italian Portofino Bay with moored yachts, ancient streets and houses, flowering plants. The singer previously told me that conquered this quiet and peaceful fishing town, so like to relax here, “charged” with positive emotions. In the post Rotaru simply wrote out in Portofino Sunday, accompanied by the words smiley in the shape of a heart.
Many subscribers have left a huge number of admiring comments. Most enthusiastically evaluates the appearance of the singer, a little over a month ago celebrated its 72th birthday. The part of the followers did not leave without attention the beauty of the Italian city, noting that Sofia Rotaru harmoniously look at the background of beautiful locations.