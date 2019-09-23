Sofia Rotaru was struck by the blooming species in Italy (photos)
The legendary Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru, a photo of which without makeup recently has pleased fans showed how spending the weekend in Italy — in the small fishing town of Portofino in the province of Genoa.
The photographs, which Rotaru published in social media, she poses in a pink dress with a Flirty print. Feet 72-year-old star — a white sports shoes.
Rotaru looks much younger than his years and it’s not even the outfit. Her followers showered the singer with compliments.
“Look at You, already want to live”, “Best favorite and there will be no more”, “Beauty of ours! Really love You!” “Sofia Rotaru just lovely, keep it up, we love you”, “good morning, Sonia, Sofia Mikhailovna! From Your beauty as much as the gift of speech vanished, blinded on a cold day and warmed! Thank You! You are our angel! I Wish You Success. God bless You, “write commentators.
Earlier in the network appeared rumors that Sofia Rotaru is struggling with cancer. The singer on the rumors answered.
