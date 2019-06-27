Sofia Rotaru was the first time in many years will give a concert in Kiev

| June 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

София Ротару впервые за долгие годы даст концерт в Киеве

The famous singer Sofia Rotaru, who’s going to the festival “New wave” in Sochi, for the first time in many years, will give a concert in Kiev. USSR people’s artist will be the headliner of the first day of the music festival Atlas Weekend of 9 July. This day will make many Ukrainian artists — Pavel Zibrov, DZIDZIO, MOZGI, ALEXEEV (Nikita Alexeev), NK (Nastya Kamensky), БЕZ you like, Nikita Lomakin, Vitaliy Kozlovskiy, Artem Pivovarov, Zlata ognevich and others.

София Ротару впервые за долгие годы даст концерт в Киеве

The entrance to the Ukrainian day festival will be free. So enjoy the performances of your favorite artists on open platform at ENEA will be absolutely free. We will remind, the festival will be held from 7 to 14 June. On the main stage will make a world star and Ukrainian artists.

Last year the headliner of the first day of the festival was Oleg Vinnik, brought together more than 150 thousand spectators.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.