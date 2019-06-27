Sofia Rotaru was the first time in many years will give a concert in Kiev
The famous singer Sofia Rotaru, who’s going to the festival “New wave” in Sochi, for the first time in many years, will give a concert in Kiev. USSR people’s artist will be the headliner of the first day of the music festival Atlas Weekend of 9 July. This day will make many Ukrainian artists — Pavel Zibrov, DZIDZIO, MOZGI, ALEXEEV (Nikita Alexeev), NK (Nastya Kamensky), БЕZ you like, Nikita Lomakin, Vitaliy Kozlovskiy, Artem Pivovarov, Zlata ognevich and others.
The entrance to the Ukrainian day festival will be free. So enjoy the performances of your favorite artists on open platform at ENEA will be absolutely free. We will remind, the festival will be held from 7 to 14 June. On the main stage will make a world star and Ukrainian artists.
Last year the headliner of the first day of the festival was Oleg Vinnik, brought together more than 150 thousand spectators.
