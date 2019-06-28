Sofia Vergara showed the old version outfit party
Sofia Vergara visited yesterday in Los Angeles to present the new collection of lipsticks from makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.
The actress showed there Flirty look. Her dress was white and red peas with ruffles and a daring neckline that emphasizes her ample Breasts. Outfit sat perfectly on her slim figure.
The dress Sophia picked up beige sandals on high platform and heel.
Hairstyle with curls, makeup with pink lipstick and manicure and pedicure white color completed the outfit Vergara.
Looks beautiful actress not only in dresses but also in bathing suits. Here see for yourself: the perfect figure, a beautiful bust and well-groomed hair. Way to go, Sofia!