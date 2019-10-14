Soft drinks without sugar are harmful to health
Irreparable harm to the health of the at first glance seemingly harmless drink with no added sugar. This was stated yesterday by the German doctors.
Article about the dangers of soft drinks without sugar placed in the German magazine Die Welt. In particular, the author writes that a poison for the body are drinks such as Coca-Cola and similar, as they have a large amount of sugar and zero nutrients. People believe that the lemonade is better to buy in so called zero versions of drinks that have sugar content is zero.
It turned out that drinks without sugar are also harmful as sugar.
Scientists of international level conducted a series of studies and experiments. The study involved almost 500 thousand inhabitants of different countries and continents. Participants in the experiment were observed for almost 20 years. At the beginning of the experimental work the average age did not exceed 50 years.
Eksperimentiruya had periodically to answer questions concerning the preparation of drinks. Also questions were asked in the field of lifestyle and preferences for foods. The questions did not affect the privileges of the participants to the fruit juices.
The researchers divided the participants into two groups – those who did not drink soda and those who drank 2 cups gazvoda in the day. In the group that consumed non-alcoholic beverages for 16 years died almost 12 percent of people. In the group that did not drink the gazvoda, died only 9.5 percent of the participants.
The scientists stated the fact that people with an addiction to soda increases the risk of mortality.
According to study co-author Neil Murphy of the International Agency for research on cancer, the study showed the harm as drinks with added sugar, and without it, as any carbonated beverage is diluted with artificial sweetener.
Co-author and researcher Philip Nagels stressed that to prove that a particular product or water can cause early death meaningless. The doctors still can’t pinpoint what foods might kill us, he added.
“It is possible, but not too much more vegetable and plant foods,” wrote journalist Michael Pollan, who studied for many years, the effect of nutrition on the human body.
