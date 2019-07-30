Sokolov effectively rein in Azarov, Prime Minister Yanukovych in complete stupor
Famous Ukrainian journalist Yanina Sokolova said that in one of her social media pages, following the former Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yanukovych, Mykola Azarov.
Yanina Sokolova
The former head of the Ukrainian government, which carefully concealed from justice in another state, were shocked by the sharp review Yanina Sokolova regarding the vote in the parliamentary elections for the political party the godfather of the Russian President Victor Medvedchuk “the Opposition platform For life”. In particular, Azarov did not like the post journalist on Twitter, where she called the vote for the party “Opposition platform For life” in**’am.
“the Saddest thing is that among us there are 11.4% of y**ANOVA who voted for Medvedchuk. 13 thousands of dead BL*th”, — emotionally commented on the results of the elections the journalist.
Would-be Prime Minister wrote a message stating that Ukraine has “disappeared journalism” and called on the newly elected Ukrainian authorities to attract Yanina Sokolova accountable.
Wait for a response Yanina Sokolova for review Azarov did not last long. “Krovosisi watching my Twitter. Going through… for the fate of journalism. Says disappeared. Not squigly, of course. When back from the decaying Europe?“, — wrote the journalist.