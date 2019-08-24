Sokolova elegantly potrolit Putin for “green” energy
Famous Ukrainian journalist Yanina Sokolova funny potrolit of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Previously, he criticized “green” energy.
The presenter made fun of Putin in his own show “an Evening with Yanina Sokolova”.
In Particular, Sokolov commented on the phrase the President of Russia that vibration from wind turbines are forced to get out of the earth, even worms. For greater effect, she even dressed in the costume of the mole who allegedly suffers from the generation of clean energy
Yanina Sokolova
“They (wind turbines — ed.) are shaking so that some emerge from the ground. This is not a joke actually, this is a serious consequence of the application of modern methods of obtaining energy. I’m not saying that it is not necessary to develop. Of course, you need, but you can’t forget about the problems that are associated with it”, — the journalist quoted Putin’s words.
“About moles, it turns out, not only thinking of Bari Alibasov. Do you think he (Putin. – Ed.) kidding when he says that “green” energy is much more harmful to the environment than the production of oil, gas and coal? No! Because a joke told twice is not a joke, and belief. 100% of these harmful mill invented Bandera scientists to destroy the Orthodox moles!” – said Sokolov.