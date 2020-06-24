Sold in 12 States: bagged salad caused an outbreak of poisoning in the United States
Salad sold in bags in grocery stores, has led to the poisoning of more than a hundred people, of which two dozen were hospitalized, writes Fox Business.
Bagged salad, sold in 12 States of the Midwest in grocery stores, caused poisoning in 122 people in 7 States and led to the hospitalization of 19 people, said on Tuesday, June 23, at the US Centers for control and disease prevention.
Lettuce, distributed in grocery stores Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco and Aldi are contaminated with cyclospora, a parasite that can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea and weakness.
The salad contains carrot, red cabbage and iceberg lettuce Packed in branded bags:
- Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salads;
- Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salads;
- ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salads.
They were recalled and consumers are advised not to eat them, if you have already bought.
The CDC reported that the largest number of diseases registered in the state of Iowa 54. Illinois — 30. In Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and Wisconsin also reported the disease, which was first registered may 11 and the recent cases on 15 June.
The salads were sold in such States:
- Arkansas;
- Illinois;
- Indiana;
- Iowa;
- Kansas;
- Michigan;
- Mo.;
- Mn;
- Ne;
- North Dakota;
- South Dakota;
- Wisconsin.
The CDC said that it was continuing the investigation and are working to determine whether other recent cases of infection with cyclospora with the contaminated ingredients in those packaged salad mixes.
IN THE UNITED STATES
poisoning
