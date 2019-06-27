Sold in any store: social media ridiculed photo Russian nedorazvitia
June 27, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Russian developers in the forum “Army-2019” in Kubinka introduced unmanned aerial apparatus – nanorobot, which looks suspiciously like a budget drone from Chinese online stores.
Photos of the new Russian UAVs have posted propaganda edition TASS.
According to information from the instruction to the drone, it is able to transport small loads up to 15 kg weight and move distance to 2000 meters. These same properties any inexpensive UAVs.
Users Twitterотметили that to present this kind of development in 2019 should be ashamed, and that after the introduction of restrictions on the Internet access to “their own advanced developments” Russian engineers will be no more.