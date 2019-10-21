Soldiers he amputated his leg to save the crew from a tank
An American soldier called a hero after he amputated his leg to save his teammates. Despite the tragic outcome, 21-year-old Ezra Mays says it was the best thing that ever happened to him.
“Every day I Wake up and see how close to losing it all. But I’m still here. I managed to survive. It’s just a scar,” he said.
It all happened in Poland, where Mays was sent on rotation. He and two crew members one night fell asleep in the tank. Suddenly they awoke to the fact that the tank began to move slowly downward at a speed of 5 mph ( 8,04 km/h). It turned out that the Parking brake is out of order.
The crew began to take all action prescribed in the Protocol of emergencies, but nothing helped.
“We kept hoping that we would stop one of the trees. For the most part, it just happened,” recalls Mace.
The tank managed to reach speeds of up to 30mph (48, 28 km/h), but after hitting a few trees slowed down, eventually crashing into an embankment.
Taking off from the tank, the right leg of Mace stuck in the mechanism under the tank. The driver smashed his head and broke his back, and the gunner sprained his ankle and received a “terrible wound” on the inside of the thigh.
Mace focused on helping the other injured crew members. Seeing the wound on the leg of gunner, he realized that “have to fix it immediately.”
He started twisting and turning while in gear tank. The guy was sure that this form is stuck and does not allow him to move.
“I felt the crack and the gap, thought I tore the uniform,” said Mace.
Then he noticed that self-amputated his leg to escape from the mechanism, and began to quickly lose blood.
“I almost fainted,” recalls Mace.
To clamp the wound, the boys used their belts, Squirting cold water on the face of the victim to avoid shock.
In the accident, the radio in the tank was not working. Their cell phones were dead or broke. All except one.
One of the members of the team crawled to the phone and gave it to Mays to call rescuers.
“As soon as they found us, all turned into a sea of jokes and laughter. We were so happy that we came to help,” he said.
When someone took him amputirovannyy leg, Mace grinned, “Hey, go get it. I still need it”.
The young soldier was taken to the hospital in Landstuhl, Germany and then to San Antonio, Texas. Later he was taken to army medical center Brooke at Fort Sam Houston.
Since then he is undergoing physiotherapy and occupational therapy at the Center for Intrepid, an outpatient rehabilitation center medical center. Up to three times a week he does yoga, swims to the kayak, works with service dogs.
“This is the most comprehensive help you can imagine”, he said.