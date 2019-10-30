Soloist KAZKA had an affair with a foreigner
The soloist of the group KAZKA Sasha zarycka, which were attributed an affair with a bandmate for the first time reveal the secret personal life. The singer admitted that she is in love and happy. Her choice — not a lead singer, a foreign young man, whom she met at the festival.
Male interested in Sasha that treated her as a normal girl, unaware of her popularity and occupation.
“We met at the festival Sziget, near Budapest. We recently went to Italy together, all very cool. This man got me hooked, because he didn’t know who I am”, — told Alexander in an interview to the program “see the Interviewer” lead Anatoliy Anatolich.
To disclose the name of her boyfriend zaritska is not going to. Says that they seldom see each other but vacation together, recently visited Italy. Sasha even the name chosen does not mention, noting that they are quite different.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that the Glory Kaminska after the divorce spun a new novel.
And the singer Anna Sedokova no more hiding relationship with a married lover Janis Timmay.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter