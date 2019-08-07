Soloist KAZKA has excited the fans of spicy snapshot

August 7, 2019
The soloist of the famous group of KAZKA Sasha zarycka, which now is in holiday in Turkey, where he actively publishes sun pictures, once again posted a sexy photo.

Солистка KAZKA взбудоражила поклонников пикантным снимком

On the page in Instagram, the singer showed the frame where posing during the sunset in the pool.

To add spice to a picture the star has decided to use sexy poses. Sasha playfully arched and trimmed their buttocks in a bathing suit.

“And time stops, when is the perfect moment”, — has signed a series of pictures of the artist.

In the comments fans have noted that not only the horizon out in the photo beautiful, but the singer in a seductive pose.

“Wow! What a beautiful horizon”, “Already was hot”, “Very unexpected photo,” wrote the user under the post of the soloist.

