Soloist KAZKA has excited the fans of spicy snapshot
August 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The soloist of the famous group of KAZKA Sasha zarycka, which now is in holiday in Turkey, where he actively publishes sun pictures, once again posted a sexy photo.
On the page in Instagram, the singer showed the frame where posing during the sunset in the pool.
To add spice to a picture the star has decided to use sexy poses. Sasha playfully arched and trimmed their buttocks in a bathing suit.
“And time stops, when is the perfect moment”, — has signed a series of pictures of the artist.
In the comments fans have noted that not only the horizon out in the photo beautiful, but the singer in a seductive pose.
“Wow! What a beautiful horizon”, “Already was hot”, “Very unexpected photo,” wrote the user under the post of the soloist.
