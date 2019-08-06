Soloist КАZKA on the sea straddled the inflatable unicorn

Alexander zaritska recently celebrated its 27th anniversary.

The soloist of group Alexander KAZKA zaritska celebrated recently its 27th anniversary in Greece.

So, on his page in Instagram singer published a picture from a holiday in the Greek city of Corinth.

In the picture of the smiling star, posing sitting on an inflatable unicorn for swimming, holding a drink.

“Boundless love everyone, thank you for your kind words and wishes. Good first day of the new year for me,” signed photograph of the singer.

In the comments to the photo fans of the group actively continued to congratulate the singer with the birthday party and not be stingy with compliments.

“Talented, original, beautiful Sasha, happy belated Birthday and happy first day of your exciting year! All the good that you nabezhali fulfillment!”, “Happy belated birthday, Alexander! Happiness, health, success”, “incredible Beauty,” wrote in the comments followers of the singer.

