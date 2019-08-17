Soloist of “VIA gra” Eric Herceg in a bikini shocked thinness

Erica Herceg shared a video in a swimsuit and ran into criticism.

Now looking at the figure of the soloist of “VIA gra” Erica Herceg hard to believe that once she fought with excess weight and was chubby. Now, the actress admires the slender athletic body. However, many fans of the women believe that weight loss it overdone. So, the other day Eric posted a video in which posing in bikini, showing all the charm of the figure. And while some admired the form of the girl, calling her body perfect, others said that she needs to stop with the diets.

“No offense, but you’re skinny”, “sounds a Bit like anorexia have”, “Very skinny and ugly”, “I Want you to feed”, “Very thin”, “Nice, but kind of thin” – write in the comments subscribers. However, such reviews Eric’s not answering and she seems quite comfortable in his body.

