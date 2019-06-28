Solve the mystery of the ancient Hittite sanctuary
For many years intricately carved in an ancient sanctuary in Turkey has remained a mystery to archaeologists. But now her true destiny can be revealed.
We are talking about the object called Elizka, which translated from Turkish means “painted rock”. It is in modern Anatolia.
The age of this monument is estimated at 3,200 years. Scientists believe that it was an important religious center of the ancient capital of the Hittite Empire – the city of Hattusa, reports
On some of the walls are preserved relief image of people who, obviously, was considered powerful deities.
Fans of conspiracy theories believe that it was aliens who came to Earth for gold, but were forced to flee after the melting of the Antarctic glaciers.
According to new research, the answer may be far from mysticism, but no less interesting.
Employees of the University of Basel suggested that the bas-reliefs – not that other, as an ancient calendar.
Depicting 12 figures represent the year, bas with 30 figures a month.
Under some images remained the signs that could be an attempt to fix a specific date.
Separate reliefs, probably pointed to the full moon.
The number of carved deities does not correspond to the number of days in a year. The authors of the study suggested that “unaccounted” days were formed in a few months that the Hittites counted at the end of each 19-year cycle.
However, direct evidence of this theory has not yet been found. Archaeologists intend to continue work on the ruins of an ancient temple.
If the bas-reliefs really are a calendar, it is one of the world’s most ancient systems of chronology.
Earlier it was reported that scientists have “decoded” some of the geoglyphs of the Nazca desert.