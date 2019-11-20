Solved: in Hollywood will make a sequel to “the Joker”
Wednesday, November 20, it became known that the leadership of a Hollywood Studio Warner Bros. gave the green light for shooting the second part of the acclaimed film “Joker”. As already reported “FACTS”, the picture of Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role has collected over a billion dollars in world hire. It is called one of the main contenders for the award “Oscar”. “Joker” has already received in September, the main prize of the Venice international film festival — “Golden lion”.
The Hollywood Reporter claims that the meeting of the Phillips head of Warner Bros. Toby Emmerich took place on 7 October. Then came the results of the first weekend of hire “Joker”. And they were impressed. A film with a budget of $ 60 million collected over three days at 96.2 million dollars.
Phillips, flushed with success, came to Emmerich with an audacious proposal — to allow him to shoot a series of films, which will be the background stories of the main characters of the popular DC comics. The Director was primarily interested in the characters-villains. Emmerich was taken by surprise. But, obviously, has given prior consent. And now, when “the Joker” brought the Studio a billion dollars, Phillips has received final consent to the shooting of the second part. Most likely, the main role again performed by Joaquin Phoenix. And the script will write again Phillips and Scott silver.
While it is unclear what the budget agreed to give the project Emmerich. But, experts believe The Hollywood Reporter, the relationship of the Studio with the Director will be lined up according to the old scheme. Phillips successfully tested it, still working on a comic trilogy “the Hangover”. He refused a fee, but received 10 percent of total income at the box office. Three “Hangover” brought in a total of 1 billion 420 million dollars. Therefore, Mr. Phillips received at least $ 140 million for his work. And the “Joker” will bring him another $ 100 million in the most modest scenario.
If with “Joker 2” is already practically solved, the biggest secret remains, what other comic book movies would be to remove Phillips. He could continue the theme of Batman, which is deeply studied thanks to “Joker”, but, this niche is occupied by Matt Reeves, working on a new “Batman” with Robert Pattinson in the lead role. The film is scheduled for June 2021. A sequel to “Wonder woman” with Gal gadot also already in the works. The picture should leave in hire on 5 June 2020. Maybe Phillips will dare to undertake the history of the less known characters. After all, his more interested in the villains.
