Some areas of the city severely flooded (PHOTO)

This morning, torrential rain fell on Toronto, leaving some of the trails and roads flooded.

According to rescue services, Toronto, from 9:30 to 11:30 was made 12 calls about floods. In all these cases, the cars were stuck in water.

Highway 400 leading to Islington Avenue, suffered a serious flood, which demanded that at least one car was lifted out of the water.

Earlier today, the hydrometeorological centre of Canada released a special weather alert for local residents, warning of heavy rainfall in the city with the accumulation of precipitation from 20 to 40 mm. Authorities later reported that fell to 80 mm of rain in less than 6 hours.

There is a 40% chance later today, rain will be back. However, judging by the forecast, it will not be so severe.

At the peak of flooding several roads and highways were closed for travel, but most of them are working again.

In TTC also announced today that due to flooding on many of their routes of flight delays.

Provincial police Ontario especially warns motorcyclists to be careful on the roads.

Also, social media users posted photos showing that the metro station Jane is also partially filled with water.

“All rivers and streams in the greater Toronto area are considered to be dangerous,” said the police focusing on the fact that areas near to these areas flooded.

For Friday the forecast is for extreme heat and humidity will be felt as 40 degrees, and in the weekend there is a 40% chance of rain.