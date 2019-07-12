Some believe that they should have the right to refuse Amber Alert (PHOTOS)

Since then, like last year, the CRTC (the Commission on broadcasting and telecommunications in Canada) made an emergency wireless notification is mandatory, the Canadians found out about Amber Alerts a few things.

First of all, they can erupt at any time of the day or night. Child abduction, it turns out, happen more often than most of us probably thought until 2019, only for the last period of which such concerns in Ontario had five.

Secondly, they are terribly annoying: loud enough that all povyskakivali out of bed, and scary enough to immediately understand what it is, and, at least, to look out the window.

In General, the idea is this.

But the fact that the Amber Alert system works. It worked last night and helped police find two little boys in a few hours after the alert, triggered at about 3 a.m. in Toronto.

In may, with her help, managed to find a three year old boy. Helped to locate the father of 11-year-old RII the Rajkumar who was found dead in his basement after he kidnapped her for Valentine’s Day.

However, each time the police have expressed their disappointment at the fact how many people called 911 to report not the facts that could help the case, and complain that the alarm woke them.

After the last Amber Alert began to gain popular opinion, that may let these angry people just refuse to receive emergency notifications on their phones — you know, instead of wasting time 9-1-1 emergency operators every time they were disturbed.

The article CityNews indicated in the United States, where there is a tiered system of emergency response, citizens have the right and opportunity to opt out of receiving Amber Alert messages on their phones.

In Canada this yet, although in the future this may change because the CRTC develops new technologies for the still relatively new system.

“The phone is switched to the mode to [do not disturb] 24/7 due to a previous alert at 3 in the morning. The trouble is, if a nuclear reactor is going to explode, for someone who disappeared at a distance of 400 km+ [here], completely meaningless, thoughts and prayers, too meaningless,” wrote one Twitter user in Ontario in response to yesterday’s Amber Alert warning.

Someone posted their thoughts about possible abuses by employees of the CRTC its powers, when they blow up the silence in the homes of the siren sounds an air RAID.

“Hey, I have health problems, and I think it is extremely strange why the CRTC decided that I should not have the right to refuse to accept the warnings, Amber alert on my phone, which I paid for,” wrote one person on Twitter the Federal regulator in the telecommunications sector.

“U.S. residents can opt out, and the Canadians no? What gives you the right to dispose of my personal property?”

Others have questioned the very possibility that, in this case, it may be some kind of option.

“I have an idea. Choose not to accept messages Amber Alert, but if you do that, you lose the right to appeal for help using this system. All complain that they have to help others until, until they become those who need help.”

