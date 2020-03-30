Some clubs of the Ukrainian Premier League refused to pay the players – a senior official of the UAF
Miron Markevich
The head of Committee of the Ukrainian national teams Association football (UAF) Miron Markevich said that the leadership of some of the clubs of the Ukrainian Premier League plans are not to pay players wages due to the fact that the clubs bear the losses caused by the pandemic coronavirus.
“It is necessary that the presidents of the clubs are gathered, and discussed. It is obvious that there are already losses. Some are willing to pay the players, some I know don’t want to pay,” – said Markevich sport.ua.
In this functionary hoped that the season in the country will be able to finish, despite the pandemic COVID-19.
“Let’s wait a month. Look at the situation in our country will develop. Want to see the championship finish. There are many positions that are not qualified – the second place, who will fly out. I want to finish, but does not depend on us,” – said Markevich.