Some interesting facts about mesotherapy
The so-called “beauty injections” have become very popular lately. This is not surprising because in this way you can achieve maximum rejuvenation effect than no woman will fail to take advantage of. One of such injections is mesotherapy. However, before you decide on this kind of procedure, you need to learn quite a few important aspects of mesotherapy.
First and foremost, it is worth noting the positive effect from this procedure. Mesotherapy is called, as mentioned above, the injection of active substances, which allows essential vitamins, acids, phospholipids and other substances to penetrate into the deeper layers of the skin. After these injections, the skin looks taut and youthful, and the effect is visible immediately after the course.
However, such procedure is available even to those who can not stand injections. After all, there are several types of drug administration. The most famous, of course, remains manual therapy, when the active substance is injected under the skin with a syringe. However, there are alternatives.
Therefore, if the syringe does not suit you, you can look for skin care clinics that offer services of gidromaster, oxygen therapy or nanomateria. In addition, there are mechanical methods, in which the injections are administered using so-called mesoinjectors – special cosmetic gun with a small needle.
You also need to remember that mesotherapy has a number of contraindications. Although there are not many, however, before agreeing to the procedure, is to consult with your beautician. Most often among the contraindications referred to as pregnancy and allergic reactions. But also mesotherapy is not recommended for people with diseases of the kidneys and liver, infectious diseases and Oncology.
And finally, the last thing you need to remember is recommendations after mesotherapy. Experienced beauticians advise their patients to have the least possible impact on the treated area of the skin. This means that you have to abandon bath, face massages and long sun exposure. In addition, you should definitely read the list of cosmetics that you can use after mesotherapy.
So before you decide on a course of mesotherapy, you need to weigh all the “pros” and “cons”. Of course, an experienced specialist will give advice if it will fit in a particular case, this procedure. However, the final decision will need you.