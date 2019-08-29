Some more facts about the properties of pomegranate juice
Regularly drink a glass of pomegranate juice a day is good, doctors say. It will strengthen brain not only the child in the womb, as written earlier, Magicforum, but in General the human body.
Pomegranate juice is especially good for small children. It promotes the growth of the child and strengthens the immune system and the fruitful affects the brain.
According to the scientists, the scientists and Women’s hospital name Brigham (Boston, USA), pomegranate juice can improve the growth of young children, and not only in the womb.
Scientists decided to prevent undesirable consequences with the growth of children and their thinness. They recommend to give to children juice of pomegranate.
It has a large number of polyphenols, which include tannic acid and ellagitannin.
It is known that these substances successfully penetrate the blood brain barrier, and previous studies in animal models have demonstrated their protective effect against neurodegenerative diseases. Therefore, it was hypothesized that pomegranate juice can have a positive impact on the brain development of the child in the womb, but at an early age.
Scientists conducted an experiment in which he participated as pregnant women and small children. Every day, they ate 250 grams of pomegranate juice.
Although scientists at the end of the experiment did not notice the differences in the macrostructure of the brain of children, small differences in the microstructure of white matter and functional connectivity of neurons to identify managed. Children who consumed pomegranate juice, the brain was more formed and was shown to improve blood supply.
It is noted that this was the first study in this subject. Scientists will continue to experiment.