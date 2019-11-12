Some of the signs of the Zodiac is your eternal enemy
The stars will reveal this mystery…
Aries – Capricorn
You love good communication, but the restraint of Capricorn, as well as his selfish nature prevent you from finding a common language with him. Don’t be fooled by its peaceful nature, because at heart, he devises a plan to get rid of you.
Taurus – Cancer
Cancer will always be thinking about how you feel about him, and so I’ll start from time to time pretty dirty to provoke you. Don’t let his suspicions, assumptions and pessimism affect your self-esteem.
Gemini – Virgo
You have never been able to build good relationships with people who love to judge others, so try not to let too close to me a person born under the sign of Virgo. And let his restraint not deceive you, as Virgo will always find a way to prevail over you in everything.
Cancer – Gemini
You are very practical, so hypocritical and inconsistent behavior of the Twins just irritate you. Be careful and don’t let them manipulate. Gemini is cunning and will not rest until, until you win.
Leo – Scorpio
Scorpions very often have an explosive temper, which often goes into direct aggression. To communicate with them is like playing with fire. It’s definitely not worth it. So if you feel the incessant negativity from the Scorpio, even better, stop communication with him.
Virgo – Sagittarius
Sagittarius is a careless and somewhat conceited people. They can at any time absolutely for no reason and easily finish all the relations with you, so better do it first.
Libra – Taurus
Taurus will always compete with you. Remember that they are stubborn and you never will not take your side if it is not profitable.
Scorpio – Libra
You will always chase the feeling that the Scales are hiding something from you. In addition, they are always positive and happy invite you to think about “the mask”, which this sign is on my face.
Sagittarius – Taurus
You don’t like his laziness, and you find it too boring man. Taurus – this is for you always set those features that you consider disgusting.
Capricorn – Pisces
What you think Fish? You do not understand them, so you think that dreamy and idealistic nature of this sign is more of a weakness than an advantage.
Aquarius – Leo
Leo, unlike you, believes that you are always right. He loves to be the center of attention. You think you are at a higher level than he is, although you are actually very similar.
Pisces – Aries
Aggressive and rude people cause you have one just irritation. Passionate Aries comes into resonance with your soft personality, so you never manage to get along with each other.