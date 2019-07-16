Some people are prone to melanoma development
People who have large numbers of moles on the body, risking more than others of developing melanoma, said the doctor dermatologist-cosmetologist Zoya Konstantinova.
Experts are not tired to warn about the increased risk of oncological diseases of the skin in the height of summer. The most dangerous and insidious – melanoma skin cancer, which is characterized by aggressive spreading throughout the body. Doctors warn that a predisposition to melanoma depends on the skin phototype. People with first and second phototype, that is, with light skin and light eyes should be particularly careful while in the sun, their body forms are the least melanin that protects the skin.
“I would recommend fair-skinned and blue-eyed people don’t tan at all. In the hours of solar activity, they can only be in the shadows, and preferably in t-shirt”, said dermatologist Zoe Konstantinov.
According to her, people with fair skin should use a cream with SPF at least 50.
The doctor added that the high-risk group of melanoma also includes people with lots of moles on the body. Konstantinov said that more than 50 pigmented formations on the skin of the body increase the likelihood of cancer.
“If people are genetically predisposed to the appearance of moles, each a good tan is to multiply their number. Moles tend to appear in two age periods: from 20 to 30 years and 40-50 years”, — said the expert.
In turn, another specialist, doctor-oncologist Pavel Koposov, explained that the risk of melanoma in two to three times elevated in those people who received a lifetime more 26 sunburn. Moreover, he said, the burn is considered to be even a slight redness, not to mention the blisters and peeling the layer of the skin.