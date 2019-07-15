Some people who have a healthier heart
Scientists conducted a study and found satisfied life people have healthier heart. According to them, the more satisfied a person is, the less the risk of development of disorders of the cardiovascular system.
In order to obtain the necessary data, the staff of the Harvard school of public health in the UK conducted a large-scale experience with the involvement of eight thousand volunteers, whose average age was 49 years. All the participants answered a number of questions in the questionnaire, and then selectively passed clinical examinations, during which the experts have received the necessary information about their condition. In the end, it turned out, the moral satisfaction from different aspects of life allows you to save heart.
Scientists have discovered the main factors influencing health are family, love relationship, satisfaction, intimacy, standard of living, work, leisure and self. If a person evoke positive emotions 4 out of 7 points, he is 13% less stressed and reduces the risk of angina.