Some press: Vika from “DeAngelo” impressed with the gorgeous figure in the Maldives (photos)
Member of the group “Neangely” Victoria Smouha that with a colleague the Glory Kaminskaya staged at the wedding fighting for the bride’s bouquet resting in the Maldives. On his page on Instagram she shares her impressions of the rest and publishes vivid photos. Them pretty woman posing in bikini, showing a magnificent figure and perfect sports press.
The photographs are clearly visible cubes. “I think that all the cool girls have to be such a photo” — written by Vic under one of the photos.
Vick said that in the early days she found it difficult to adapt after a long flight. But the Maldives are worth it. Such clear and clean water, relaxation and a riot of sea colors, perhaps nowhere.
“This exotic island operates on me like hypnosis. Sometimes I just turn off in mid-sentence and forget what I wanted to say. I’m just that good in this state of silence, where birds sing to me”, — admitted Vick.
With whom Vick is resting, did not speak. She prefers to hide personal life. It is known that she accepted a proposal of marriage from her beloved, however, does not show groom.
She traveled to the French Riviera.
