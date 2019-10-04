Some schools of the greater Toronto area do not work during the strike, CUPE (PHOTO)

Separate school boards of the greater Toronto area announced the closure of schools due to the upcoming strike, organized by CUPE.

If a new agreement is not reached between the canadian Union of public employees (CUPE) and the provincial government, thousands of support personnel for the schools will come to work from Monday 7 October.

The representative of the school Board district Peel said, “the safety of students cannot be ensured during a strike organized by CUPE”, and asked parents not to send their children to school next Monday.

District school Board York region also referred to the problems of security and failure to ensure the performance of work which was assigned to the striking employees. Schools in York region will be closed, if declared a full-scale strike. York Catholic district school Board close the school during the strike.

Catholic district school Board Dufferin-Peel sent a letter to parents Thursday morning, informing them that all schools will be closed “as a precaution against health, safety and welfare of students”.

Members of CUPE launched a campaign of “work-strictly-by-the-book” 30 September as a result failed on the eve of negotiations with the province.

On Wednesday, Laura Wilton, President of the Council of trade unions of Ontario schools in the composition of the CUPE announced in Queen’s Park that a full-scale strike will be initiated, if not reached a fair agreement.

It is expected that the province and the Union back to the negotiating table on Friday.