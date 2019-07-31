Some sweets can cause cancer
Scientists conducted a study and found that some sweets may be a threat to health and life. According to them, confectionaries can cause cancer.
Employees of the University of Malaysia presented a report about the experiments and identified a series of products of the confectionery industry, is able to trigger cancer. While primarily at risk are children who are the main consumers of treats. The greatest risks of oncological diseases cause covered with a colored glaze cakes. For its production use dyes based on petroleum products, and these additives trigger hyperactivity disorder, attention deficit and cancer. No less dangerous, and hard candy, because in their composition there is genetically modified corn syrup. The big risk is a sweet carbonated water.
Care should be taken in the hot chocolate because it consists of hydrogenated oils, not recommended for consumption. Completing the list of brownie, in the preparation of these cakes also use harmful oil. The cakes are best cooked in the home of their proven ingredients.