Some sweets can cause the development of cancer – study
Eating certain types of sweets are able to trigger the development of cancer, found researchers.
Abuse sweets dangerous in General. These products are a source of quick carbohydrates, consumption of which leads to increased concentrations of glucose in the blood. In this regard, increased production of the body’s insulin and insulin-like growth factor (IGF), which triggers signals that contribute to the formation of cancerous tumors.
In turn, researchers from the University of Malaysia referred to certain products from the confectionery industry, which according to them can cause the development of cancer. These scientists believe that substantially all risk cancer increases the consumption of pastries and cakes with colored cover. For him, experts say, used dyes, petroleum-based. The existing data suggests that the body of such additives contribute to ADHD (the attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder) and cancer.
In addition to the threat due to its ability to increase the risk of cancer of the sweets, the researchers took candy products in these treats may contain genetic modified syrup. Also to protect against the development of cancer people need to monitor not only how much sweets he eats, but beyond that, how much he consumes the sweet liquid. Regular consumption of juices, energy drinks, milkshakes, soft drinks is a very serious factor acting as a provocateur in the development of cancer.
More researchers recommend to be careful to hot chocolate ready production. According to them, it consists of TRANS fats. Numerous studies have proved that regular consumption of TRANS fats – fats that have been synthesized artificially in the body accelerates the development processes of cellular disorders.