Somehow I squandered poker $ 3.6 million, — the king of Instagram Dan Bilzerian
It is called the king of Instagram. Apparently, this is true, because he has to date, 27 million 600 thousand followers on this popular social network. Call this person Dan Bilzerian. It is very difficult in the classical sense to describe his occupation. He finds it difficult at times to do it. Sometimes Dan a movie, but as it turns out, pays the money and receives no fee. Sometimes rushes headlong into politics, but cools down very quickly. Sometimes in business, but his business ventures are somewhat strange, even risky character.
Dan Bilzerian was born 7 December 1980 in Tampa, Florida. However, for some reason likes at times in the conversation to say that he actually was born in Iran. He has dual citizenship — American and Armenian. Obtaining Armenian is associated a loud international scandal, but Bilzerian, it seems, do not care. He is a multimillionaire, but nobody really can explain how the money was earned. Dan usually says that he won most of his wealth in poker.
Heart to heart talk with this American Armenian spill (to paraphrase the words of Sergei Dovlatov) tried in August by the famous British journalist Hugo Rifkind. He took advantage of the arrival Bilzerian in London. Interview exclusive right to publish the Ukrainian “FACTS” received from The Interview People came so candid and geeky, and want to put on it marked “16+” as it is done in cinemas, when it comes to adult films. Translating this publication, we decided to keep a vivid introduction in which the Rifkind in the first person describes meeting with Bilzerian.
“
“Dan is dressed in a tight t-shirt and very short tight orange shorts”
“I’m sitting in the penthouse of a pricey London hotel and looking at Dan Bilzerian which is located right in front of me on the couch, says Hugo Rifkind. — He is dressed in a tight t-shirt and very short tight orange shorts. I’m surprised his feet. There are several reasons. First, he pulled them out in my direction, and I am forced to look at them in front of him. Secondly, they are absolutely no vegetation. Yes, I’m talking about hair, that usually grow in men on the legs. Thirdly, Dan spread her legs and put them between your smartphone. And this gadget looks exactly like a penis.
This is all a bit confusing, but it seems to me, people with whom I now converse, seeks exactly that. Bilzerian might be the most well-known personality of those who I had to interview, but I about it know almost nothing, although carefully prepared for our meeting. And it’s very paradoxical.
No, the facts I have collected many, but they told me nothing or almost nothing to say. Tell me, what does the fact that the pages of Dan Bilzerian in Instagram 27.6 million subscribers? Cool, many would say. But what does it mean really? And why most of the photos that he posts there, it must be surrounded by Babes in bikinis? He’s not Hugh Hefner!
I am surprised by his beard. In the pictures she looks well-groomed, gorgeous and thick. As Ernest Hemingway. Actually, the beard is not homogeneous. In some places the hair long, others short. And these sites are located randomly. No symmetry. I catch myself thinking that Bilzerian reminds me of my dog. I have a Schnauzer. And he has the same uneven beard. I vividly imagine my dog after a bath, when his wet beard stuck together. And I really want to see what it looks like the beard of Dan after a shower. But it’s time to start the interview. And because in this huge room we’re not alone (behind Bilzerian looming beauty in a bikini), my first question itself out of my mouth”.
“Usually meet at the same time with four or five girls”
— Dan, who are these girls?
— They accompany me on my trip around Europe. A few days ago I went to Venice, and now came to you in London.
In other words, this is your support group? And how many girls does it include?
— You could say my support. I think I got a 33 or 34 girls.
— However, the photo that you took in St. Mark’s square in Venice, there were only six. Decided to boast of?
— Why would I? St. Mark’s square is not very big, everything just did not fit in the frame. If you don’t believe in the word, you can count it.
— And talk to them also can?
— I am afraid that will not work.
— They forbid you to communicate with other men?
— No. They’re just not talkative. In 33 of these, vocabulary is scanty. Yes, he did not need them. And one in which the language is suspended, not in the mood today.
— And yet, you have not told me who these girls are? Who are they you have? And why are they constantly in a bikini?
— I’ll start with the answer to the last question. They like to walk in a bikini. I like to look at them when they are in a bikini.
Most of the photos that Dan Bilzerian posts on social networks, it certainly is surrounded by beauty in a bikini
— Look, the poor man was in those tiny bathing suits, even when in January accompanied you in Utah! As far as I know, this state has very cold winters.
We went there to ski.
— And you think that the girls were comfortable in a bikini on that trip?
— And why are you not surprised tons of pictures, say taken in the Alpine ski resorts, where beauty go skiing in a bikini?
But as far as I know, such a climate. There is warmth. And you in these pictures taken in Utah, stand in a warm jacket!
I repeat, then, girls like it. I suggest to go another way to your question. Who are they? This is my ex and my current girlfriend.
— All 34?
— No, of course. There are still models who are involved in the campaign.
— Wait! You said your girlfriend. That is, the girls with whom you have something twisted-stirred up, and they know each other, to communicate, to travel with you everywhere… am I right?
— Absolutely. At the same time I usually meet with four or five girls. And sleep with them. No, it’s not a Gangbang. But each of them knows that she is not the only.
— It suits them? Surely between them there is no competition?
— A competition is definitely there. Differently in life. But this is not a problem. The main thing is that I’m honest with all of them. No secrets. No hope. No false promises. Nothing of the sort.
How long have you selected this method of communication with the opposite sex?
I’m afraid I’m a sex addict. Can’t live without it. I like to have sex all the time with different women. The only way sex will be different each time. Each time is a new experience. And it’s amazing. All women are different in bed. Some like when a man dominates. Others are aggressive. Some passionate and wild like cats. Others like tenderness and softness. Someone who likes to hear during sex, words of love. And someone gets the most dirty language.
— What do you personally prefer?
— Temperament doesn’t matter. I have another fad. For sex I prefer women aged 21 to 25 years. Not older. Sometimes it can be younger. I’ve had 18-year-old girlfriend. But for a more long-term relationships that involve the communication, and not just the bed, I like 28-year-old. I now 38. And I feel that the girlfriend knew the movies that I love.
— What?
For example, “Scarface”. Where al Pacino plays a drug Lord.
— Sorry, Dan, but you didn’t hear anything about feminism, the scandal, Harvey Weinstein, movement #MeToo?
— Why, feminists faced a couple of times. A special difference have not noticed. One of them I had a run-in.
— Discussion?
— This can hardly be called. She tried to start it. At first I was listening to her pretentious speech with respect and carefully. But after a few minutes she went into a rage and poked me with his cigarette. I do not allow anyone.
And what did you do?
— Hit her on the head and kicked out of his club. It was in 2014, in Miami. She didn’t want to press charges against me. I think my arguments in this dispute were more influential.
— A second case?
— Here I was even sorry for the girl. By the way, this also happened in 2014, in April. Men’s MAG Hustler has offered me to star in a photo shoot with porn star Janice Griffith. She then appears to have been 18 years old. The idea of the photographer, I had to drop Janice off the roof into the pool. She jerked and knocked himself out against the boards. I broke my leg. After that appealed to me. Wanted I paid her 85 thousand dollars as compensation.
And?
— I refused. My lawyer clearly explained that the staging of this session were engaged in Hustler. The Griffith had a contract with the magazine. Therefore, the entire responsibility of the Hustler. My fault that she broke her leg, there was no.
She tried to sue?
— As far as I know, Yes. But has not filed a lawsuit on me and the magazine. It seems nothing is achieved. Lawyers have a very strong Hustler.
— This is the only case when women tried to get money from you thus?
— No. There was one more. Damn, too in 2014. What kind of year I’ve had? Just now thinking about it. The incident occurred in August in Miami. I was resting with my friends at a nightclub. Came model Vanessa Castano. She and another girl got into it with my girlfriend. Between them and a fight ensued. I intervened. Castano was not appeased. I had to push…
— She claimed that you hit her in the face. Is that so?
— I do not remember exactly. Then she contacted me through a lawyer and demanded a million dollars. Claimed in court seeking payment of more amount. I did not pay.
“Poker has won 50 million dollars”
Dan, how did you earn your millions?
Poker.
— Good?
— I’m really a gambling man. The card was my problem. If you’re not a complete idiot, learn to play poker for spending 10 thousand hours. But it’s a challenging game. This is not a blackjack. And I turned his problem into a way of earning money.
— How much you won in total?
— I can not say exactly. I think 50 million.
— Dollars?
— Well, Yes.
— Well, exactly what you don’t know. But, I think, remember with accuracy to the penny your biggest one-time profit?
— Yes, I was very lucky in November 2013. At one table I won 10 million 800 thousand dollars.
And lost ever big?
— Without this in poker do not happen. Squandered a one-time $ 3.6 million. After the incident, more professionals are not playing. This is my main secret of success in poker. I don’t want to become world champion. I like to win. Therefore, playing a rich but weak gamblers. I also like to bet on large amounts. It is also the passion runs my life. But this is so cool!
“Professionals do not play. Prefer a rich but weak gamblers,” says Dan Bilzerian
And what becomes the subject of a bet?
Most of all I like to throw someone a personal challenge. So it was in March 2011. Clashed with lawyer Tom Goldstein in Las Vegas. He claimed that he will surpass me in his Ferrari 458 Italia. I took up the challenge. And we went to the race track in Las Vegas. I had a AC Cobra 1967. And I beat Tom! The price is 385 thousand dollars. The money gave me a lot more fun than any card winnings.
Card — dirty game? Many gamblers?
— Enough. But you need to understand who and where we sit at the table. Big money usually doesn’t go in the casino, and where playing is illegal.
— And you, of course, often participated in these games?
— It was necessary. Remember, in 2011, accused of illegal game Alex Rodriguez…
— Famous baseball player? Fiancé Jennifer Lopez?
— His own. And the man did not at Affairs! The media trumpeted that Alex played big in some places. The funny thing is that I played there. And Rodriguez was not even close. I had to stand up for him. I have publicly stated that journalists all about it was invented.
— A lot of gamblers among celebrities?
— Enough. Many famous actors like poker. By the way, you just reminded me one case. In 2011 I was in the same company. Played Toby Maguire (who plays spider-Man in three films. — Ed.), Nick Cassavetes (the famous American film Director and actor, played in the movie “Without a face”. — Ed.) and Gabe Kaplan (popular comedian and avid poker player. — Ed.). And there was with us Bradley Ruderman — man with large pasterns. It then lost a lot. And in November 2011 that Ruderman was jailed. It turned out that he orchestrated a Ponzi scheme and swindled a bunch of people. It became clear that he was playing with us the stolen money. Toby, Nick, Gabe and I talked each other and decided to give all that he had then won, the victims of his Scam. Contacted the authorities, explained the situation and transferred the money to the Fund, which paid compensation to victims. We decided that it would be fair.
“I got in the car, found a rifle and put him in prison”
— This is a wonderful story…
Money that we have returned?
— No, in General. Are you trying to convince me that earned tens of millions of dollars playing cards.
— And you don’t believe me?
— Sorry, no. There is evidence that you had a trust Fund long before you began to play poker.
— That’s what you are! So, the truth is that the story of the Foundation came out of me.
— For what purpose?
I had to convince people that I have the money. Without it I would be no one allowed behind the table with serious players.
— Well, you sit down to play, bluffing that you have the money, and lose. What to pay a gambling debt?
— I knew the risks. But I was lucky. And trust funds I hated. My father was a big trust Fund. Paul Bilzerian was a prominent broker in the 80-ies. He bought a bunch of real estate in Tampa. And not only there. Built for our family a huge house. A real castle! But when I was 10 years old, his father was imprisoned for financial fraud. He was imprisoned for 13 months. It was the worst months of my life. From father demanded more than 62 million dollars. I assure you, the money was not stolen. But the people thought otherwise. Father hired good lawyers. He paid only a small part. Now lives on the island of St. Kitts in the Caribbean. So, my trust Fund became profitable just three years ago. Believe it or not. I don’t care! You know, many say that the dream of being a child again. Supposedly, it was the best time in their lives. I don’t want to. My childhood I hate.
— Tell me, what parents think of your lifestyle?
— Mom is not too approves it, that’s for sure. But I’m not going to change anything. Fortunately, the days when parents could influence my actions are long gone. I’m not only a big boy, but still richer than all my family combined. No matter what I do, they will still kiss me in one place, because that’s what I pay every time a family vacation.
The painting displays the lifestyle Dan
— And their own children start thought?
— Children? Are you serious? You know, I’m your child would envy. Think, are the type of parent that is too protective of their child. I would spend all my time with my son, would have thrown the business, would become his mentor. In short, I would be in life the guy would be too much.
— You speak all the time: guy, son. But if it is a daughter? And if it is, when you grow up, meet a guy like you?
— Daughter? Great! But while the children, I repeat again, I don’t think. As for a guy like me, so why not? What is so awful about me? Will ride on the yacht for pleasure. Incidentally, I believe a very nice man. Both women and men. No need to portray me as the personification of social evil.
Dan, you were in prison?
Oh, it was a very long time. That was so stupid.
Still, for what?
— Again, that was before I became a millionaire. Before they started to play poker. Before trying to become a Navy seal. Even before I went to College.
Dan, for what?
— For loving firearms. I got in the car they found the rifle. Semi-automatic. And the car was parked at the school. And where else could she stand? I came to lessons! Anyway, it’s all full of shit. I knew that entering the school with weapons. And never never did. Although the weapons have been always. I’m obsessed with guns. But I know the laws, know how to handle it, how to store. That day we had the whole family go to rest. I’ve Packed my bags to come back home after classes. And put the rifle in the car. Wanted to Park at a nearby Parking lot. But she was so close to the school Parking lot that I didn’t notice how he stopped where he shouldn’t have. And then came the patrol. The officer asked me: “do you Have any weapons in the car?” And I answered honestly: “Yes.” He entered as a law-abiding citizen. But in this world all the good deeds are punishable.
“The Instagram account I created to make it easier hitting on girls”
— You mentioned that you were going to become a Navy seal. Why not steel?
— I really enrolled in a military school, which trains soldiers of the special unit. A few days before the exam I dropped out. Don’t know still why. Might find that I was sitting. After that went to College. But it is also not finished. However, being a student I liked.
— Dan, to be honest, I listen to you and do not understand why you need Instagram. This is not for this type of people like you. Admit it, why?
The Instagram account I created to make it easier to get girls. Seriously! Anyway, that was the initial motive.
— What is the secret?
— Try to explain. This is very similar to a College fraternity. You know that in universities and colleges, almost all students living in dormitories, are United in brotherhood. And when one of them gets a party invite students from other fraternities. If the guys instigate the fun, they of course call girls. If girls, then the opposite is happening. With me always it turned out that the girls were at these parties anymore. They leans and start stick to you. I assure you, even the most ugly guy in normal situations did not Shine, were in great demand. The deficit is a great thing. During the night it was possible to have sex with two or three girls. Most importantly, they craved. And then — this morning — no problems. No one can accuse you that you raped her on the first date or drink, and then filled up. Instagram helps to show themselves. Girls view your photos, appreciate it, begin to be interested in. They feel the Amazons, and you become their prey. Or another comparison, more appropriate present realities — the girls wakes up the desire to buy a new thing. For them, the accounts of guys like shopping. Liked — it is necessary to take. And then tell me what you have used, you cheated…
Interesting theory…
— It works, believe me!
— And the weapon still carry in the car?
Yeah, but parked just in the right places. I have a house full of weapons. In each room.
— And your many guests?
— My assistants spend with each strict instructions. Explain to all that the weapons touching is strictly prohibited. It’s loaded.
“Invested in a firm engaged in growing and selling legal marijuana”
— It seems to me that you are still breaking the law. It’s on your conscience, Dan. Know that you came to London not to entertain, though are here in the penthouse a big party. You have a new business project. Tell us more.
— Marijuana. I have invested money into the company Ignite. It deals with the production and legal sale of marijuana in those countries where this is permitted. Today, we operate in USA and Canada. On this trip, palpable European market. Many do not know that marijuana has two main components, THC and CBD. Only the first one allows you to fly. Second no buzz brings, but is a powerful analgesic. Now, Ignite produces and sells products containing CBD.
Is drugs?
— Not only. We also produce liquid for vaping. Want to try?
Apparently, I’m obliged to do it as a professional journalist. Only a couple of puffs, please. Thank you. And you smoke marijuana, Dan?
— Yes, regularly. You know, I used to think that all the stories about its usefulness — is nonsense. They say, justify the use of marijuana by those who grows or uses. And then accidentally met a woman whose child has cancer. And he suffered from unbearable pains. Usually in such cases the use of opioids. But she recommended a pain medication based on CBD. The effect was wonderful! And then I became more interested in this issue. Finally realized how it works when my cat had surgery.
— The cat?
Yes. She had surgery on her back. And the vet prescribed her medication based on CBD. Very effective. I repeat. It’s not a drug. The buzz you get. At parties it is useless. There should be something else, ecstasy, for example.
— Why, then, in advertising usually show scantily clad girls who smoke vaping at parties?
Is the most effective way to promote on the market the product. Many things that have no relationship to the parties and the buzz, advertise girls in their underwear, isn’t it?
— So you do smoke it?
— Yes, sometimes before class in the gym, although I understand that it’s bad. It helps me to better convey the commands of the brain to the muscles. However, it is necessary to tie. I have suffered two heart attacks.
— You remembered about it. A lot of rumors. Tell us how it really was?
— To blame viagra. I was 25 years old then. On the holidays I went to a ski resort. All night sex, in the morning, snowboarded, and then flew to Las Vegas. The pharmacy bought viagra and took her in an airport toilet. Landed in Vegas and immediately went to play poker. We played all night and doing cocaine. A lot of cocaine. I was very excited and immediately went after poker in a strip club. There was ecstasy. One of the strippers offered me a lap dance. I agreed. But wanted she gave me oral sex only. And she wanted more. We had a fight. But I did not beat her. She hit me. I got pissed and drank another viagra. And to annoy the stripper, offered to have sex with her girlfriend. She gladly agreed. Then I suddenly decided it was time to rest, and had a valium. But then I wanted to eat. I went into the first Mexican restaurant and eaten something spicy. And here I have strange aching shoulder, there’s some kind of pain. I thought stagnated. Back at the hotel, a few push-UPS. But the pain did not go away. I called my mom and suddenly realized that I can’t talk. Was out of breath. This was my first heart attack. Since then, more than viagra do not take.
Dan, do you really believe that it happened because of viagra?
— And what else? Of course, because of her.
— I see, soon it will be a party. So I want to ask the last question. In 2017, you were in Las Vegas in the same place and in a time when October 1, Stephen Paddock began to methodically shoot people on the street from the window of a hotel room. It killed 58 people and injured more than 422 people. Tell them that you ran up to a policeman and asked him for a weapon to return fire. Is this true?
— Yes, and there is a video confirming this. But the police sent me away. He barked: “get off me now! Who the hell are you?!”
