Someone from the family could move to the USA winner of green card
Holders of green cards United States, residing in the territory of the country, can petition for certain family members with the aim to move them to a permanent place of residence.
This rule applies to three categories:
- wife or husband;
- unmarried children under 21 years;
- unmarried son or unmarried daughter of any age.
In order to obtain a green card for a family member, you must:
- fill the questionnaire form I-130 petition in the name of a relative who is a citizen of another country;
- to provide proof of status in which you reside in the USA;
- to provide proof of your relationship such as birth certificate, marriage certificate, court decision on divorce, and so on;
- to provide data on the change of name by you or the person you are filing the petition.
If you or your family member are serving in the armed forces of the United States, you may be subject to special rules on registration petitions.
In addition, there are certain categories of immigration benefits,
- 1: Unmarried adult son or unmarried adult daughter (21 years or older) of U.S. citizens;
- 2A: Wives or husbands of owners of green cards, as well as their unmarried/unmarried children up to 21 years;
- 2B: Unmarried/unmarried adult children (21 and older) holders of green cards;
- 3: Married sons and married daughters of citizens of the United States of any age;
- 4: Brothers and sisters of adult U.S. citizens (21 and older).
In this case, the man drafted petition receives a visa to the United States in accordance with the so-called priority date — the filing date of the questionnaire form I-130. Read more — read here.
If your relative is already in the U.S. legally, he or she may apply for resident status after having received a visa number. You have to fill in a questionnaire form I-485.
If your relative resides outside the US, your petition will be forwarded to the national visa center (NVC). In turn, the NVC will forward your petition to the appropriate Consulate when will the visa be ready, and your family member will receive instructions about what it should do in the future. More information can be found here.
After you have filled out the petition for your family member, you can track the status of progress of the application here. The timing of the review generally depend on the category of immigration preferences that you have selected.
It should be borne in mind that the petition form I-130 is only used to confirm the connection with a person who is a relative of a U.S. citizen or holder of green card. Confirmed, the petition makes no warranties, with the exception of a seat on the consideration of visa applications from a person who is a citizen of a foreign state.