Someone from Ukraine will attend the forum in Davos
Applications for participation in the world economic forum was filed by six citizens of Ukraine
President Vladimir Zelensky will attend the world economic forum in Davos (Switzerland), reported in Facebook, the Executive Director of the Center for anti-corruption Daria kalenyuk.
From Ukraine signed up six members: the President Zelensky, the oligarchs Vadim Novinsky and Victor Pinchuk, CEO Declinata Akhmetov Maxim Timchenko, the Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadim pristayko itself kaleniuk.
She said that Russia registered 66 members, including businessman Oleg Deripaska.
The forum will be held 21-24 January. Its theme, “Stakeholders for cohesive and sustainable world.”
The Davos forum has been held since 1971. On the meeting invite leading businessmen, global leaders and thinkers. Become a subject of discussion of world problems and challenges.