Someone in Toronto bought the most expensive in the history of Nike sneakers (PHOTO)

One of the first – and most expensive – running shoes Nike was sold to a man from Toronto for 437,500 US dollars (more than 575,000 canadian dollars).

Model Racing Flat Waffle Moon Shoe was handmade and was intended for runners to the Olympic games in 1972. It was created only about 12 pairs of shoes. And the one that was played at auction is the only one known that has not been worn.

Earlier this week, miles Nadal, investor, philanthropist and advertising Titan, personally acquired 99 of the 100 pairs of shoes presented in the collection, spending 850,000 US dollars (almost 1.1 million canadian dollars).

At that time, his collection didn’t just include the model Moon Shoe.