Someone not to be trifled with: the Zodiac signs are prone to violence
All people have negative sides. Quite silly to deny it. However, their presence does not mean that within each of us lies a true demon. In fact, these negative traits can be expressed in completely different ways. Someone they appear more often, and someone less. Of course, a major role in this balance is the energy of stars. There are people, which sometimes breathes a program. This is because their energy is filled with the emanations that rewards people patronizing them a sign of the zodiac. This does not mean that the impulses to cruelty will be directed to the Commission of any evil.
A crucial role, after all, willpower and control of emotions. Many individuals manage to build toe the line of their “inner demons” and force them to work for the benefit, for the benefit of themselves and others. Most of this ambiguous potential, given by their constellations of Scorpios, Aries, Capricorns and Aquarians.
Scorpions
The main planet in the life of any Scorpion is to his patron, Pluto. That is what heavenly body gives all representatives of the sign, not the simple energy. It is, frankly, heavy. After all, Pluto, in ancient times was a symbol of loss, of something inevitable, as well as, the dread of anything. Though the planet is at a decent distance from the Earth, in the solar system, it is the most remote, its vibration is so powerful that it is sure to reach all who were born in the month of Scorpio. In mythology and the occult, Scorpio, often attributed to demonic features. They are always associated with any negative things. Inherent in this sign, the passion to manifest cunning, treacherous and deception to achieve any benefits transferred and its media. In the end, they not infrequently accused of vindictiveness, cunning and ingenuity to all sorts of tricks.
Aries
Aries People born under this constellation, ruling planet Mars. Therefore, it is not surprising that they also appeared in the list of the most dangerous of zodiac signs. The red planet has always been associated with war. Therefore, Aries, quite militant, unyielding, determined, but also angry, unbalanced and aggressive. These energy since birth, by the soul of each of them. Them often seen a tendency to violence. In very advanced cases, it may even go to such extremes as outright sadism. Or, pronounced selfishness. When the Rams fall into a rage, they are practically impossible to stop. At this point, they resemble an angry demon. So, it is better to stay away. Or, try not to bring them to this state. It is not necessary to expect that after clearing of the mind, Aries will start to regret caused someone harm. Such sentimentality is not peculiar to them absolutely.
Capricorn
Life representatives of this sign, is closely connected with Saturn. And, this planet, ringed by a zone of destroyed celestial bodies, is not good news, those who dare to cross the road to the Capricorn. They tend these frightening character traits, like stealth and revenge. If someone annoy the Capricorn, do not expect that he would just forget about it. The memory of the representatives of this sign is excellent. As a calculating, cold-blooded mind. Capricorns will definitely punish the offenders, when they are most vulnerable. To be friends with them, too, not just. Because of great compassion, in this case, should not be expected. They dominated the energy, stimulating the desire for self-sufficiency. The same, Capricorns are expecting from their environment. They are rarely a burden to loved ones and friends with your problems. But also, reluctantly, come to the rescue.
Aquarius
Many will be surprised by the presence of this sign in the list of “villains”. But this is only because they do not understand what is happening in the soul of Aquarius. It is known that in most conflict situations, those born under the auspices of this sign prefer to remain neutral. However, they are always drawn to the cruel side out of the situation. And, only high self-control, helps these people not to break. However, astrologers believe that the internal Libra Aquarius, always slightly inclined towards the bowl from evil. The planet associated with this sign is the Uranus. He gives people the tendency to selfishness and callousness. Because of this, in Aquarius, is the nature of the value system that abhors mercy or active support. Such people can give very good advice in a difficult situation. But, are they all done have someone else.