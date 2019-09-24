Someone wants to escape: a network of fun funny photos with MPs in Parliament
People’s deputies from party “Oppositional platform For life” photographed in an interesting situation in the Verkhovna Rada.
The corresponding photo was published in Facebook by the photographer Ian Dobronogov.
The picture recorded, as the people’s Deputy Viktor Medvedchuk speaks to his colleagues in Parliament. The communication takes place “through” the other Deputy from the “Opposition platform,” Ilya Kiva.
Commentators also draw attention to the fact that Kiva is sitting with a thoughtful and obviously an absent person: “I Think he wants to escape, B*I, and I turned off the iron?”, “Like “and I do not care”.