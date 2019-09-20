Someone was not lucky during the race in Spain accidentally took a picture of a helicopter cannabis plantation
In Spain during the filming of air Vuelta Cycling race in the Catalan town of Igualada accidentally discovered an illegal cannabis plantation. It is reported by The Olive Press.
The video shows how the camera with the helicopter follows the cyclists riding along the street when sails past the roof of one of the apartment houses, planted with cannabis. The video caught the interest of the police. Raw materials for the manufacture of marijuana were seized. However, owners of plantations, yet could not be found. In Spain it is allowed to grow cannabis for “personal use”. However, we found the plantation (there counted no less than 40 plants) is too big to fit under this definition.
🔴 🚁 El helicóptero de #LaVuelta19 descubre una plantación de marihuana en una azotea. pic.twitter.com/Zhry3x1rng
— AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) September 3, 2019