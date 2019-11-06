“Something about her was out of tune”: Zavorotnyuk suspected of insincerity
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who is now battling cancer, left an indelible mark in the life of producer and actor Sergey Zhigunov: they dated two years and broke up after the closure of the TV series “My fair nanny” in 2009. This is similar to the “Sobesednik”.
The details of the relationship Anastasia and Sergey representatives of the newspaper told a neighbor at the cottage Zhigunov Sergey Zagraevsky.
According to him, the actor and his lovely little lady often arranged “sleepover with friends” and lots of singing. The neighbor is sure that the Zhigunov loved Zavorotnyuk.
“But if she loved him, is another question. Nastya is now seriously ill, so I have nothing bad to say about it. But still it seemed to me that something about her was false: and in her smile, and behavior. Uncomfortable she was with him!” said Zagraevsky, trying to explain the strange behavior of the star.
He recalls that the “fair nanny” has always acted friendly and nice, constantly smiling and never showed signs of discontent. Sometimes to the country Zhigunov actress arrived with her mom.
“It was clear that Anastasia was trying to please the neighbors. Understand that with Sergei we are old friends. In principle, the car crash left the impression of a very nice man with impeccable behavior”, — said the neighbor aggregate.
When the producer and the actress has broken up, Sergey actor decided to sell the country house, although he put a lot of money. “Maybe he didn’t want to reopen the soul, to think about it”, — said Sergey Zagraevsky.
As you know, after the novel with the “perfect nanny” Zhigunov returned to his wife. Vera Novikova has forgiven the actor and agreed to re-marry him.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in Russia for the first time openly confirmed that the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk cancer. The rumors that the “nanny Vika” recovering from cancer, went long ago, but the family and friends of the actress preferred not to speak directly about the diagnosis. Now, colleagues of her husband Zavorotnyuk organized an outdoor fundraising to help Anastasia and others with cancer.
