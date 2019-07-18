Something happens: the victim of the Ukrainian showman predicted his own death
The strange circumstances surrounding the death of a showman Yevgeny Shcherbakov has forced his friends to reread the last publication of friend in social networks. Records show that Eugene recently had a presentiment of some change in his fate on July 17 and wanted to convey this idea to subscribers.
Followers of Eugene found strange and even mystical coincidences in the circumstances of the death of the leader. He died on 17 July after plummeting from the window of an apartment on the 17th floor. At the time, Shcherbakov admitted that “17” was his favorite number.
Numerical coincidences may be accidental, but no doubt the fact that in your last month of his life Eugene was thinking a lot about the world and suffered some shock.
The friends of the showman also noticed strange behavior in recent days.
Recall that Shcherbakov was 29 years old. In the apartment where the tragedy took place, Eugene moved recently. While the police did not comment on the circumstances of the death of the leader.
