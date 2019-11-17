Something is wrong: fans doubt in a happy marriage of Irina Bilyk
Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk, who recently appeared in scandal, forced fans to question her happiness.
Bilyk asked his followers on Instagram about love and marriage: “what do you think is more important: to be married or to be loved?”
Fans question surprised. Many saw it as doubt singer in his own happiness. “That again does not work?”, “Why do you ask this question? You are not loved?”, “Already gone something’s wrong, life is different”they write.
Some even suspect that Bilyk affair with a married man.
We will remind, the singer has repeatedly said that a happy marriage with her husband is a famous Russian stylist Aslan by ahmedovym. The couple are raising a son, who was born by a surrogate mother.
