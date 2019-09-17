Something went wrong: in the office of the Ukrainian security forces noticed an unusual photo Zelensky

Что-то пошло не так: в кабинете украинских силовиков заметили необычное фото Зеленского

At Poltava (Lubny) in one of the police noticed a strange photo of President Vladimir Zelensky.

It on his page in Facebook published Oksana Poddubnaya.

“In the Podolsk police photo of the President from the series. I have everything”, — signed photo of her.

Что-то пошло не так: в кабинете украинских силовиков заметили необычное фото Зеленского

And really, if you look closely, you can see that the photo Zelensky, indicating his current position is a frame from the film “the Servant of the people”.

Что-то пошло не так: в кабинете украинских силовиков заметили необычное фото Зеленского

“Mo, it’s trolling like this?” – tried to find an explanation for the mistakes of the security forces in the network.

