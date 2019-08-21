Something went wrong: in the US residents had to flee from the “invasion” of mattresses (video)
In the USA the residents of a district of the Denver (city in Colorado) had to Dodge flying inflatable mattresses, raised in the air by a strong gust of wind. About it reports “Voice of America”.
It is reported that mattresses were installed to view the movie in the cinema under the open sky The Bed Cinema, but “something went wrong” — the organizers of the show did not take into account the strong winds, he took to the air, dozens of inflatable mattresses.
Locals tried to catch the mattresses, but as you can see, the particular success is not unsuccessful.
Video funny event called “the Great migration of mattresses 2019″” was posted on YouTube.
Commenting on the video online, someone from the audience wrote that the spectacle is more like an invasion than a migration. Others have proposed calling the phenomenon “the First international Olympiad mattress-2019”. At the same time, despite discussion with the title, all the commentators thought the video funny and unusual.
