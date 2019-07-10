Sometimes the money lying on the road: U.S. highway filled with dollars (video)

Иногда деньги на дороге валяются: в США трассу засыпало долларами (видео)

In the United States, in one of the southern States of Georgia, an armored car carrying money, on the move opened the side door, and it flew out the bills. About it writes The Washington Post.

According to the representative of the local police of Robert Parsons, it is a “significant” number of bills. He said that before seen only in the movies.

Eyewitnesses reported that some drivers stopped to pick up the money. Parsons said that they will have to return them.

As the newspaper notes, the time of arrival of the police, many motorists had already left.

As the newspaper notes, the time of arrival of the police, many motorists had already left.

