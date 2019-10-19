Son Gladkovsky said that his father was arrested because of the picture with the face of Putin
NABOO was detained at the airport of the President of Corporation “Bogdan”, former national security Council Deputy Secretary Oleg Gladkovsky is not the case of embezzlement in the defense industry.
This “the Country,” said the son of the former Deputy national security Council Igor Gladkovsky.
As he says, we are talking about the picture “the Face of war”, which acquired Gladkovsky senior. This is a portrait of Vladimir Putin made out of shell casings.
The Declaration of a former official does not.
According to Igor Gladkovsky, this picture of his dad bought to demonstrate to our American partners as evidence of Russia’s aggression.
Also, according to Igor Gladkovsky, his father was detained on the way from the restaurant where he had lunch waiting for the plane.
“He flew to Brussels for an exhibition of buses. The flight was delayed, so dad went to the restaurant. On the way to the terminal he had been arrested by our valiant naushniki,” said the son of ex-official.
“Face of war” is a creation of the artist Daria Marchenko and her partner Daniel green, who had a conflict with Gladkowski about other works of art.
“Country” recounted the story again in the summer: the artist Daniel Greene told us that the Deputy Secretary has ordered a sculpture for $ 35,000. However it for no pay.
This work looks like a Cossack on one knee, with bended head and a Trident on the back. He stands between the two walls of the casings and trying to hold their hands.
Note however, that the NEB imposes Oleg Gladkowska malpractice (which the Bureau has already announced officially), which do not fall under violations of the Declaration. So, apparently, we are talking about a completely different offence — the media report that Gladkovsky detained for the supply of ambulances for the Ministry of defense.
Writes about the same and the former people’s Deputy Serhiy Leshchenko.
“Oleg Gladkovsky detained in the case of procurement for the needs of defense sector of MAZ, which perpendicularis and passed the “screwdriver Assembly” in cars Bogdan. This equipment supplied for the needs of defense without a tender and if there are clear conflict of interests, that is of personal interest Gladkovsky and Poroshenko,” wrote Leshchenko on his Telegram channel.
Later Igor Gladkovsky pottery “Country” that the case of the supply of machinery can “fasten” to the “Face of war”.
“In addition to the Declaration maybe they have added a story about ambulances. They are trying to impute the impact (on purchases of the Ministry of defense — Ed.). That he is not taking part in the management of the Corporation, had an influence on the decision-making, as a shareholder. However, no such facts in nature,” said “Country” son of ex-official.
He also said that the officer in spring 2018, following the scandal with the purchase of these vehicles has filed a letter of resignation, “to dissociate themselves from the history”, but it was not accepted.