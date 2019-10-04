Son-in-law decided to show up a surprise birthday party father-in-law, and he did not know who shot him (photo)
Christopher Bergen decided to surprise my father-in-law Richard Dennis on his 61st birthday. 37-year-old flew in from Bergen, Norway (where is resides with his wife and young son) in the American state of Florida (where his father-in-law), breaking more than 7200 kilometers. At eleven-thirty at night, Christopher hid in the bushes in the backyard of a relative, and then knocked on the door. When Dennis opened the Bergan with a snarl, jumped on the test out of the darkness.
However, as writes the edition People, a joke turned into a tragedy. Dennis didn’t recognize her husband and daughter, frightened, shot him on the spot. The bullet hit right in the heart. Shocked Dennis called an ambulance and tried to calm myself bleeding. However, the son-in-law was already dead.
As it turned out, the American opened the door with a gun in hand because two hours before the arrival of the son-in-law quarreled with his other cousin and kicked him out. Hearing a knock at the door, Richard thought that he was coming back to sort things out.
The investigation concluded that the incident can be considered an accident. “All who believe in God, pray for this family. I can’t imagine what they had to go through… I Think it’s a terrible accident that was never supposed to happen,” he said at a press conference the Sheriff of the County of Santa rose Bob Johnson. He also added that he understands Richard: first, he entered with someone into a confrontation, and hours later, someone again knocked on the door and jumped out at him from the shadows. “I mean that it is impossible to say something against what did Mr. Dennis,” said the Sheriff.
To indict the killer who made his own daughter a widow and an orphan grandchild, will not.
And friends Christopher called his death “the culture of firearms in the United States.”
