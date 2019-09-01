Son kept slamming the door, and the father decided to teach him a lesson
September 1, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
Teenagers are rebellious and disobedient and often quarrel with their parents for a variety of reasons.
The same was held and one of the American families. The young man decided that he is old enough to decide, and his father told him that the teenager is still not an adult. In the end, the boy rolled the scandals and went to his room, slamming the door.
Father so tired that he decided to teach the son a very original way.
Creative dad decided to cut part of the door. Now, says the young man, his room was a horse stable. But the door is now not so much pop.
And when the kid grew up and stopped fighting for any reason, dad changed the door on normal.